One race Thursday at Roses concluded the 2019 Laser Master European Championships.

Britain’s Jon Emmett won the Radial – Apprentice Master title, and Alison Stevens was second women.

Richard Major was third in the Radial – Great Grand Master and Hillary Thomas was first women.

Mike Kinnear took the Laser Class Legends title, with fourth Ian Rawet and fifth Roger Williams.

Laser Master Europeans – After 9 races, final results

Final results – Standard

1st Jordi Capella ESP 12 pt

2nd Leandro Rosado ESP 61 pt

3rd Adil Elamrati MAR 86 pt

Standard – Master:

1st Ray Davies CAN 19 pt

2nd Alessandro Sartorelli ITA 29 pt

3rd Christoph Marsano AUT 53 pt

Standard – Grand Master:

1st Carlos Martinez ESP 20 pt

2nd Jose Luis DStandard – oreste ESP 47 pt

3rd Ari Barshi DOM 51 pt

Standard – Great Grand Master:

1st Wolfgang Gerz GER 92 pt

2nd Michael Nissen GER 143 pt

3rd Jeff Loosemore AUS 171 pt

2019 Laser Master European Championships – Final results – Radial

Radial – Apprentice Master:

1st Jon Emmett GBR 8 pt

2nd Carlos Silva MEX 128 pt

3rd Javier Tejedor ESP 143 pt

Radial – Women Apprentice Master:

1st Pernilla Ekelund SWE 293 pt

2nd Alison Stevens GBR 332 pt

3rd Alice Grassi ITA 394 pt

Radial – Master:

1st Ian Jones GBR 21 pt

2nd Monica Azon ESP 25 pt

3rd Freek De Miranda NED 46 pt

Radial – Women Master:

1st Monica Azon ESP 25 pt

2nd Giovanna Lenci ITA 202 pt

3rd Alexandra Behrens GER 239 pt

Radial – Grand Master:

1st Allan Clark CAN 15 pt

2nd Michiel Pals NED 25 pt

3rd Gilles Coadou FRA 41 pt

Radial – Women Gran Master:

1st Helene Viazzo FRA 169 pt

2nd Judith Krimski USA 299 pt

3rd Claudine Tatibouet FRA 326 pt

Radial – Great Grand Master:

1st Jean Philippe Galle FRA 69 pt

2nd Jean-Luc Dreyer SUI 147 pt

3rd Richard Major GBR 174 pt

Radial – Women Great Grand Master:

1st Hillary Thomas GBR 522 pt

Laser Class Legends:

Mike Kinnear GBR 157 pt

Jacky Nebrel FRA 189 pt

Peter Seidenberg USA 208 pt

Ian Rawet GBR 264 pt

Roger Williams GBR 383 pt

Claude Tigier FRA 491 pt

Gerard de Roffignac FRA 605

Rene Rochet FRA 609 pt

