Rob Douglas sets new kite world record

American kiteboarder Rob Douglas rode his kite at 39.04 knots (44.93 miles per hour) during the 2019 Prince of Speed at Plage du Rouet, in La Palme, France.

Douglas sailed to glory equipped with his seven and six-meter Flysurfer Soul production kites and his prototype Temavanto V55 kiteboard.



The Tramontane winds were blowing in the 30-to-45-knot range. The fastest kiteboarder in the United States was assisted by world champion kite foiler Nico Parlier.

The new world record for the fastest mile on a kite will still have to be ratified by the World Sailing Speed Record Council (WSSRC).

The previous nautical mile speed sailing world record of 35.78 knots (41.17 miles per hour) was set by Christophe Ballois, last year, also at La Palme.