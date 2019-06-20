2019 Star Worlds – Race 3 win for Melleby and Revkin

Elvind Melleby and Joshua Revkin of the USA won the thrid race of the Star World Championships in Porto Cervo, Sardinia on Wednesday.

The win puts Melleby and Revkin in second place with 16 points, one point behind the new leaders Augie Diaz and Henry Boenning, with Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada slipping to third place overall with 19 points.

The Star sailors got the event’s third race underway in a breeze from the southeast was blowing from 6 to 7 knots at first and eventually built gradually up to 10 knots.



Skipper Eivind Melleby, winner of the 2017 World Championship, and his crew Joshua Revkin worked their way up through the fleet to finish in first place.

Second place went to Christian Paucksch with Melanie Bentele – one of just two women racing in the Championship – who have been a team to watch all through the event.

The Italian Roberto Benamati, World Champion in 1991, who is sailing with Alberto Ambrosini, placed third.

Not a good day for the British pair, Ante Razmilovic and Brian Hammersley, who crashed to 50th place finish, and are now 31st overall.

Star 2019 World Championship – Leaders after 3 Races (63 entries)

1st USA 8509 Augie Diaz and Henry Boenning 10.0 1.0 4.0 – – 15.0 pts

2nd NOR 8234 Elvind Melleby and Joshua Revkin 4.0 11.0 1.0 – – 16.0 pts

3rd POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada 6.0 2.0 11.0 – – 19.0 pts

4th USA 8550 Paul Cayard and Artur Lopes 19.0 5.0 8.0 – – 32.0 pts

5th DEN 8532 Jorgen Schoenherr and Jan Eli Gravad 11.0 7.0 14.0 – – 32.0 pts

6th IRL 8527 Torvar Mirsky and Robert O’Leary 16.0 8.0 10.0 – – 34.0 pts

7th ITA 8533 Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi 2.0 16.0 17.0 – – 35.0 pts

8th ESP 8297 Roberto Bermudez and Miguel Fernandez 3.0 28.0 6.0 – – 37.0 pts

9th USA 8470 George Szabo and Guy Avellon 13.0 20.0 5.0 – – 38.0 pts

10th ITA 8332 Enrico Chieffi and Manlio Corsi 1.0 26.0 13.0 – – 40.0 pts

11th NED 8473 Haico de Boer and Pedro Trouche 14.0 3.0 24.0 – – 41.0 pts

12th CRO 8531 Marin Misura and Tonko Barac 22.0 10.0 9.0 – – 41.0 pts

13th ITA 7488 Roberto Benamati and Alberto Ambrosini 24.0 15.0 3.0 – – 42.0 pts

14th USA 8518 Doug Smith and Brian O’Mahony 8.0 19.0 20.0 – – 47.0 pts

15th NED 8541 Thomas Allart and Kilian Weise 5.0 9.0 35.0 – – 49.0 pts

16th SWE 8517 Tom Lofstedt and Anders Ekstrom 7.0 6.0 40.0 – – 53.0 pts

17th AUT 8485 Hans Spitzauer and Christian Nehammer 15.0 14.0 27.0 – – 56.0 pts

18th SUI 8539 Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo 18.0 18.0 21.0 – – 57.0 pts

19th BRA 8210 Marcelo Belotti and Guilherme Olsen de Almeida 29.0 12.0 22.0 – – 63.0 pts

20th USA 8423 Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise 32.0 17.0 15.0 – – 64.0 pts

Full results are available here