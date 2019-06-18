Parkstone Silver Tiller – Victory for Team Saxton

Tim and Ben Saxton of Itchenor SC took a comfortable overall victory at the Merlin Rocket, Parkstone Silver Tiller event on Sunday.

After winning the first two races they retired to leave the field clear for the battle for second and third places.

Jon Gorringe and Andy Brewer from Parkstone YC took race 3 and with it second place overall, after count back, tied on 4 points with Sam and Megan Pascoe of Castle Cove SC.

The strong wind conditions over the weekend meant that some ten crews that took part in the Saturday event, gave Sunday’s event a miss.

Parkstone Silver Tiller – Final Overall after 3 races

1st 3758 Tim Saxton and Ben Saxton Itchenor SC 1 1 RET – – 2 pts

2nd 3791 Jon Gorringe and Andy Brewer Parkstone YC RET 3 1 – – 4 pts

3rd 3759 Sam Pascoe and Megan Pascoe Castle Cove SC -2 2 2 – – 4 pts

4th 3684 Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby South Staffs SC 3 4 RET – – 7 pts

5th 3703 Richard whitworth and Kat Kimber PYC -7 6 3 – – 9 pts

6th 3673 Caroline Croft and Tom Lonsdale Blithfield SC 4 -12 10 – – 14 pts

7th 3726 Wil Henderson and Arthur Henderson Salcombe YC -9 9 5 – – 14 pts

8th 3722 Roger Gilbert and James Stewart Netley SC 10 5 -11 – – 15 pts

9th 3736 Roger Phillips and Will Crocker Burghfield 8 -11 7 – – 15 pts

10th 3778 David Lenz and Victoria Lenz Lymington Town SC -11 10 6 – – 16 pts

11th 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert Axe YC -12 8 8 – – 16 pts

12th 3709 Rob Henderson and James Ellis Lymington Town SC -19 13 4 – – 17 pts

13th 3777 George Yeoman and Tom Pygall Itchenor SC -17 7 12 – – 19 pts

14th 3676 Frances Gifford and Toby Lewis Ranelagh SC 14 -16 13 – – 27 pts

15th 3781 David Winder and Liv Bell Hollingworth Lake 13 15 DNC – – 28 pts

16th 3756 Sophie Mackley and James Ward Shoreham SC -23 21 9 – – 30 pts

17th 3789 Nick Scroggie and Claire Johnstone Parkstone YC 15 17 RET – – 32 pts

18th 3780 Sarah Richards and Nigel Wakefield RLymYC 21 14 DNC – – 35 pts

19th 3694 Steve Tyler and Ally Tyler Parkstone YC 16 19 DNC – – 35 pts

20th 3746 James Wells and Anna Aylward Starcross 20 18 DNC – – 38 pts

21st 3745 Paul Dean and Russell Hall Wembley 22 20 DNC – – 42 pts

22nd 3658 Chris Jennings and Chris Martin Burghfield SC 5 DNS DNC – – 43 pts

23rd 3712 Ian Sharps and Ian Martin Burghfield 6 DNS DNC – – 44 pts

24th 3796 William Warren and Alex Warren Shoreham SC 18 DNS DNC – – 56 pts

25th 3742 Pete Ballantine and Rob Allen Salcombe YV 24 DNS DNC – – 62 pts

26th 3641 Mark Waterhouse and Mat Currell Parkstone YC 25 RET DNC – – 63 pts