Figaro 3 Solitaire – Cutting it too close . . .

Sunday 46 solo skippers started Leg 3 of the Figaro 3 Solitaire – 450nm to the English South Coast and back – on Morlaix Bay in Northern Brittany.

The light winds and the strong tide current made the course very challenging, and the race direction has decided to reduce the course of this third stage of the solitaire Urgo le Figaro after the south coast mark.

Tanguy Le Turquais of France attempted to get close to the shore, but too close and went aground, requiring a tow off.

He has returned to Roscoff and abandoned the third stage!



In the very light breeze, the French trio of Alexis Loison, Gildas Mahé and Anthony Marchand, approached the way-point off the English South Coast with a 60 nm advantage Tuesday morning.

The main fleet is close together with a spread of just 20 nm.

