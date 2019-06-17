Tom Gillard victory at Solo Nigel Pusinelli Trophy

Tom Gillard of Sheffield Viking SC took the Solo Class Nigel Pusinelli Trophy with four race wins from the six races.

Gillard finished the series with six points, three points ahead of Oliver Davenport from Northampton SC, with Shane MacCarthy of Greystones SC taking third place with 15 points.



These three dominated the racing, with Gillard (4 wins), Davenport (2 wins) and MacCarthy finishing 6 points clear of defending champion Richard Lovering of Hayling Island SC, who finished in fourth place with 21 points.

A special mention for Ray Collins of Locks SC, who completed all six races and was first Septimus in 25th. As Will Loy commented, “A quite incredible achievement for a 70+ sailor in those conditions.”

The weekend was ‘blessed’ with heavy rain and strong winds from the start and maintained those conditions throughout.

The relentless conditions gradually reducing the starters down to 21 by the final race, from the 38 eager starters in race 1.

Solo Class – Nigel Pusinelli Trophy – Final leading positions (38 entries)

1st 5675 Thomas Gillard Sheffield Viking SC 1 1 1 1 ‑2 2 – – 6 pts

2nd 5840 Oliver Davenport Northampton SC 3 2 2 ‑4 1 1 – – 9 pts

3rd 5808 Shane MacCarthy Greystones SC (UFD) 3 3 2 4 3 – – 15 pts

4th 5831 Richard Lovering Hayling Island SC ‑7 4 6 3 3 5 – – 21 pts

5th 5645 Ian Hopwood Nantwich SC (RET) 7 5 10 10 4 – – 36 pts

6th 5834 Chris Brown RYA 6 5 11 13 ‑18 8 – – 43 pts

7th 5115 James Boyce Papercourt SC 10 9 8 ‑11 7 9 – – 43 pts

8th 5730 Vincent Horey King George SC 5 11 ‑22 12 5 13 – – 46 pts

9th 5827 Ewan Birkin‑Walls Grafham Water SC 9 10 9 8 11 (RET) – – 47 pts

10th 5835 David Lucas Grafham Water SC 8 21 7 6 6 (RET) – – 48 pts

Full results available here