Optimist Open at Hayling Island – Final Day

Henry Heathcote of the Royal Lymington YC sailed a fine second day to win the Optimist Open Meeting at Hayling Island SC.

A 2,3,1 scoreline allowed Heathcote to discard his worst race, a 14th place from Saturday, and finish with a 3 point lead over Kuba Staite (5,10,3) of Hayling Island SC (HISC).

Jamie Wilkinson (11,7,4) of HISC took third place with 22 points.

Best of the day was Ben Mueller of RLymYC, who did not race Saturday.

He won the first two races Sunday and then took second behind Heathcote in the final race. Mueller, counting two DNC, finished 28th overall.

In the Regatta Fleet Harry Franklin of Parkstone YC won by 2 points from Will Bradley of Gurnard SC, Louis Hiscocks was third with 18 points.

Optimist Open Meeting – Final Leaders (69 entries)

1st 6519 Henry Heathcote RLymYC -14 5 1 2 3 1 – – 12 pts

2nd 6520 Kuba Staite HISC 2 3 2 5 -10 3 – – 15 pts

3rd 6549 Jamie Wilkinson HISC 1 6 4 -11 7 4 – – 22 pts

4th 6517 Robert Mawdsley HISC -13 4 3 10 4 7 – – 28 pts

5th 6393 Terry Hacker Hunts SC 3 2 -14 12 6 11 – – 34 pts

6th 63 Ollie Mears Corinthian Otters 6 OCS 18 3 2 6 – – 35 pts

7th 6527 Ella Lightbody RLymYC 11 -32 7 7 5 9 – – 39 pts

8th 6521 Santiago Sesto-Cosby RLymYC 7 -23 6 17 9 5 – – 44 pts

9th 6547 Megan Farrer HISC 12 1 13 8 -20 12 – – 46 pts

10th 6542 Arwen Fflur WKSC -20 14 5 6 13 13 – – 51 pts

Optimist Open Meeting – Regatta Fleet – Final Leaders (35 entries)

1st 6416 Harry Franklin Parkstone YC 1 3 3 1 DNC 1 – – 9 pts

2nd 6316 Will Bradley Gurnard SC -14 2 2 2 2 3 – – 11 pts

3rd 637 Louis Hiscocks CCSC 2 1 1 DNF 7 7 – – 18 pts

4th 5955 Amelia Kent HISC 4 4 4 4 3 -5 – – 19 pts

5th 700 Archie Barber RSrn.YC 6 9 DNF 9 1 6 – – 31 pts

6th 6259 Joseph Wimpory BBSC 15 8 DNF 5 9 4 – – 41 pts

Full results available here