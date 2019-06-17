Fast 40+ Race Circuit Round 2 – Final day to Girls on Film

Peter Morton’s Girls on Film is firmly based in Cowes, and he lead his team back to their home port, winning the final race in just over two hours of high speed racing.

Girls on Film was second for the overall Fast 40+ Race Circuit Round 2 regatta, scoring all podium finishes.

“It was an epic, one of the all time good races, it’s not often you get to race from Poole to Gurnard in two hours!” laughed Peter Morton.

Niklas Zennstrom’s Rán had won the overall regatta with a race to spare, and came third in the last race.

However, Rán had a big incentive to do well in the last race, as the team will not be competing in the next round, the boat will compete in the Gotland Runt in Sweden.

The FAST40+ Race Circuit allows six races to be discarded, so every point is valuable to Rán, especially as they will miss Round 3.

Ed Fishwick’s Redshift, also based in Cowes, inished in second place in the last race by under a minute from Girls on Film. The result put Redshift on the regatta podium. An amazing achievement in their second FAST40+ event.

The 2019 FAST40+ Race Circuit continues with Round 3 back in the Solent.

Racing at the RORC IRC National Championship, the FAST40+ Class will be in action from the 5-7 July, 2019.

Fast 40+ Class Race Circuit Round 2 – Final after 7 races

1st Ran 1 1 1 1 1 1 -3 – – 6 pts

2nd Girls on Film -3 2 2 2 2 2 1 – – 11 pts

3rd Redshift 4 -5 5 4 4 4 2 – – 23 pts

4th Jubilee 2 DNF 8.0 DNC 5 3 3 5 – – 26 pts

5th Elvis 7 3 4 3 DNF 5 4 – – 26 pts

6th Zephyr 6 4 3 6 5 DNF 6 – – 30 pts

7th Tokoloshe II 5 DNF DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC – – 45 pts