Fast 40+ Race Circuit Round 2 – Day 2

Niklas Zennstrom’s Rán was yet again a dominant force, scoring three more race wins to win the regatta with a race to spare.

Peter Morton’s Girls on Film, had another good day, scoring a 2-2-2 to clinch second place for the regatta.

With one ‘cannon ball race’ back to Cowes, a tremendous battle for third will go to the wire Sunday.

Tony Dickin’s Jubilee score a 5-3-3 today to lift them into third on countback ahead of Ed Fishwick’s Redshift.

Filip Englebert’s Elvis, was storming along in Race 5, until their kite caught on their bow on a leeward drop.

However, other solid results keep the Swedish team just a point off third.

Steve Cowie’s Zephyr dropped out of the top three today, after retiring from the last race today with sail damage.

Fast 40+ Class Race Circuit Round 2 after 6 races

1st SWE41 Ran -1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd GBR50R Girls on Film -3 2 2 2 2 2 – – 10 pts

3rd GBR8449R Jubilee 2 (8.0 DNF) 8.0 DNC 5 3 3 – – 21 pts

4th GBR419R Redshift 4 -5 5 4 4 4 – – 21 pts

5th SWE5 Elvis 7 3 4 3 (8.0 DNF) 5 – – 22 pts

6th GBR4242C Zephyr 6 4 3 6 5 (8.0 DNF) – – 24 pts

7th GBR1682R Tokoloshe II 5 (8.0 DNF) 8.0 DNC 8.0 DNC 8.0 DNC 8.0 DNC – – 37 pts