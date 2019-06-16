2019 Star World Championship

The Star 2019 World Championship will begin Monday 17 June. The event was last held in Porto Cervo exactly thirty years ago.

Taking centre stage will be a fleet of 65 teams hailing from 20 nations, including healthy contingents from Italy, the USA, Switzerland and Germany.

The double-handed crews will compete in fleet regattas on the race course off Porto Cervo aboard the timeless keelboats designed in 1911 by Francis Sweisguth, a popular Olympic class up until London 2012.

In order for the World Championship to be valid at least six races will need to be complete, with a single round the buoys race scheduled each day, covering a total distance of approximately 10 nautical miles.

Should weather conditions prevent the smooth running of all races, a maximum of two races can be held per day to recover any cancelled racing, and competition can also be extended to 24 and 25 June.

Eight of the participating teams are former Star World Championship winners.

They include two Italian crews: Roberto Benamati, winner with Marco Salani in 1991 and competing in Porto Cervo with Alberto Ambrosini, and Enrico Chieffi, World Champion in 1996 with Roberto Sinibaldi, sailing here with Manlio Corsi: a duo that has just clinched the Italian title.

The American four past champions are, Paul Cayard, who won in Buenos Aires in 1988, Eric Doyle, winner of the title in Punta Ala in the late 90s, who comes to Porto Cervo as the holder of the prestigious Bacardi Cup along with his bowman Payson Infelise, George Szabo, winner in Sweden in 2009 and Augie Diaz, who won in his home waters, Miami, in 2016.

Then we’ll see the golden star on the main of Polish Finn Olympic Champion Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Norwegian Eivind Melleby, who claimed the 2017 World title in Denmark with Josh Revkin (USA).

Organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in collaboration with the International Star Class Yacht Racing Association (ISCRYA), the regatta is supported by Main Partner Audi and Technical Partners Quantum Sails and Garmin Marine.