Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup – Final day racing abandoned

After five attempts to start the sixth and final race, racing was abandoned and the 2019 Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup Champion is Pedro Andrade and Corinthian Champion is Poul Richard Hoj-Jensen and their crews!

Pedro Andrade of Portugal, sailing with Christian Giannini and Joao Vindinha finished with a ten point lead, ahead of the Netherland’s Pieter Heerema sailing with George Leonchuk and Lars Hendriksen.

Completing the Gold Cup podium was Peter Gilmour, sailing JAP56 with son Sam and Yasuhiro Yaji.

Fourth was Anatoly Loginov of Russia and fifth Britain’s Grant Gordon, with Dmitry Samokhin of Russia in sixth place.

Corinthian Champion is Poul Richard Hoj-Jensen sailing GBR822 with Chris Brittain and Hamish McKay.

In second place were Sweden’s Martin Pålsson crewed by Peter Lindh and Thomas Wallenfeldt, with the local Bakker family of Jan, Dominic and Oliver in third.

The 2019 winners of the Gold Cup Nations Cup were the British Team of Grant Gordon, Poul Richard Hoj-Jensen and Gavia Wilkinson-Cox.

Dragon Gold Cup – Final Top Ten after 5 races

1st Pedro Andrade, POR84 – 4, 5, 2, 9, 4 = 24 pts

2nd Pieter Heerema, NED412 – 3, 1, 15, 5, 10 = 34 pts

3rd Peter Gilmour, JAP56 – 2, 2, 28, 2, 5 = 39 pts

4th Anatoly Loginov, RUS27 – 8, 4, 11, 4, 13 = 40 pts

5th Grant Gordon, GBR820 – 5, 12, 10, 14, 1 = 42 pts

6th Dmitry Samokhin, RUS76 – 1, 7, 5, 11, 19 = 43 pts

7th Gery Trentesaux, FRA428 – 6, 22, 19, 3, 3 = 53 pts

8th Evgenii Braslavets, ITA77 – 17, 31, 4, 1, 2 = 55 pts

9th Poul Richard Hoj-Jensen, GBR822 – 13, 3, 7, 17, 15 = 55 pts

10th Stephan Link, GER1162 – 12, 14, 1, 32, 7 = 66 pts

Full results available here