International Canoes start their Championship in tough conditions

Chris Hempe won the opening race of the International Canoe, 2019 UK National Championship hosted by the Mount Batten Centre in Plympouth.

With the wind gusting up to 27 knots and a grey drizzle, the conditions deterred most of the fleet from racing, and only eight brave souls started the first race.

Phil Robin, Robin Wood and Chris Hempe contested the early lead, chased by Alistair Warren, Steve Clarke, Dave Timpson and Dan Skinner.

After Warren, Clarke and Timpson all capsized at the first gybe mark, Skinner moved up into fourth place.

Among the leaders, Wood was forced to retire after he was swept onto the committee boats anchor line breaking the T-foil off of his rudder and causing him to capsize onto the committee boat.

Phil Robin then capsized on the run leaving Hampe to lead to the finish, with Warren taking second, Robin recovering for third and Skinner in fourth place with his Nethercott design.

And that was enough for the day, with Friday looking a better day.

Thanks to Chris Hampe

International Canoe – UK National Championship day 1

1st 340 Chris Hampe – Mount Batten SC 1 – – 1 pts

2nd 317 Alistair Warren – Aldeburgh YC 2 – – 2 pts

3rd 328 Phil Robin – Haylig Island SC 3 – – 3 pts

4th 262 Dan Skinner – West Kirby SC 4 – – 4 pts

5th 321 Glen Truswell – Poole YC 5 – – 5 pts

6th 319 Rob Bell – Emberton Park SC 6 – – 6 pts

7th 275 Alasdair Alston – West Kirby SC 7 – – 7 pts

8th 344 Robin Wood – Llandegfedd SC DNF – – 23 pts

8th 339 Dave Timsom – Llandegfedd SC DNF – – 23 pts

8th 347 Andy Gordon – Stokes Bay SC DNC – – 23 pts

8th 323 Roger Howell – RPCYC DNC – – 23 pts

8th 326 Hugh de Longh – Castle Cove SC DNC – – 23 pts

8th 343 Phil Allen – Chichester YC DNC – – 23 pts

8th 314 Ed Bremner – Roadford Lake SC DNC – – 23 pts

8th 102 Michael Brigg – Stokes Bay SC DNC – – 23 pts

8th 333 Tony Marston – West Kirby SC DNC – – 23 pts

8th 338 Steve Clarke – Llandegfedd SC DNF – – 23 pts

8th 336 Rob Stebbing – Castle Cove SC DNC – – 23 pts

8th 346 John Ellis – Scaling Dam SC DNC – – 23 pts

8th 311 Perham Harding – Swanage SC DNC – – 23 pts

8th 267 Martin Robb – Castle Cove SC DNF – – 23 pts