Fast 40+ Thrills and Spills on Day One

Niklas Zennstrom’s Swedish flagged Rán took three race wins to stamp their authority on the first day of Round 2 of the Fast 40+ Class Race Circuit.

Peter Morton’s Cowes based Girls of Film scored 3-2-2 to finish the day in second place, and Scotland’s Steve Cowie’s Zephyr scored a 6-4-3 to place third.

Two teams are just a point off the podium after three races; Sweden’s Filip Englebert’s Elvis and FAST40+ newcomer, Ed Fishwick racing Redshift.

There were thrills and spills on the first day of racing hosted by the Royal Motor Yacht Club. Poole Bay delivered exhilarating conditions for three windward leeward races held in 17-20 knots of solid pressure from the southwest.

British skipper Tony Dickin racing Jubilee, started well with a second place in Race One, but a steering breakdown during Race Two, led to retirement from racing for the day.

But with everything sorted, they will be out racing tomorrow, and are looking forward to a full day of racing.

There was high drama in Race Two, with Mike Bartholomew’s South African flagged Tokoloshe II suffering a dismast with the rig snapping on the first downwind leg.

Thankfully none of the crew were injured, but sadly for the Tokoloshe team, it would seem their regatta is over.

Fast 40+ Class Race Circuit Round 2 after 3 races

1st SWE Ran 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd GBR Girls on Film 3 2 2 – – 7 pts

3rd GBR Zephyr 6 4 3 – – 13 pts

4th SWE Elvis 7 3 4 – – 14 pts

5th GBR Redshift 4 5 5 – – 14 pts

6th GBR Jubilee 2 8.0 DNF 8.0 DNC – – 18 pts

7th GBR Tokoloshe II 5 8.0 DNF 8.0 DNC – – 21 pts