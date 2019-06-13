OC Sport pulls the plug on Extreme Sailing Series

OC Sport, the international event organiser and rights holder which owns the Extreme Sailing Series™, has confirmed all operations for the global circuit have ceased after they were unable to reach a successful Management-Buy-Out.

The Extreme Sailing Series™ was established in 2007 – First winner was the British Brasilica team, helmed by Rob Greenhalgh.

In a statement, Hervé Favre, CEO at OC Sport commented:

Regrettably, it is no longer financially viable for OC Sport to continue running the Series and so we have spent many months exploring the option of a Management-Buy-Out. Unfortunately, we couldn’t reach an agreement which was favourable for both parties involved.

The result of this is the final closure of our Extreme Sailing Series business.

Sailing continues to be a key sport for OC Sport but it was time for our strategy to change and we are now focused on the offshore side of the sport. Earlier this year we opened a new base in Lorient called ‘Le HUB’, which offers a full-service solution for international offshore sailing campaigns.

And of course, we will continue to manage our established offshore events including the annual La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro, La Transat AG2R La Mondiale and the four-yearly Route du Rhum-Destination Guadeloupe and The Transat.