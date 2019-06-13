Luna Rossa’s new AC36 test boat – It Floats, it Foils!

After the capsize test images, the America’s Cup team Luna Rossa releases some more shots on their Facebook page.

This time they are actual sailing shots, but cropped around to avoid showing the foil designs they are trying-out.

They also announced the Woolmark Company as the official technical partner of team Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, at a press conference at Pitti Immagine Uomo 96 in Florence.



The Woolmark Company will research, develop and support the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team to create wool-rich technical garments to be worn by the entire Luna Rossa sailing team during training, sailing and offshore activities.

In 2020, the first regatta of the America’s Cup World Series will take place in Cagliari, Italy.

Additional World Series events will be held around the world in the lead up to Auckland, New Zealand, where in early 2021, the Prada Cup will decide the Challenger who will race in the 36th America’s Cup, presented by Prada, scheduled for March 2021.

