Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup – Portugal’s Pedro Andrade is new leader

Portugal’s Pedro Andrade jumps from fourth into the overall lead at Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup 2019 in Medemblik.

With three of the six races now completed Pedro Andrade, Christian Giannini and Joao Vidinha have moved into a two-point lead over Dmitry Samokhin, Aleksey Bushyev and Andrey Kirilyuk.

After their disappointing start, the herculean recovery efforts of Pieter Heereman, George Leonchuk and Lars Hendriksen helped ensure they dropped no further down the leader board than third, six points behind Samokhin.

Poul-Richard Hoj-Jensen is clearly loving being back in the Dragon with his old team mates Chris Brittain and Hamish McKay.

Not only has he strengthened his hold on the Corinthian competition, but he has also moved up from sixth to fourth place overall, four points behind Samokhin and on equal points with Anatoly Loginov, crewed by Alexander Shalagin and Vadim Statsenko.



Stephan Link, Frank Butzmann and Micky Lipp’s race win jumps them from ninth to sixth overall.

The have a four point delta on Loginov and are on equal points with Britain’s Grant Gordon, Alex Warren, James Williamson and Ruairidh Scott who finished tenth in race 3.

Australia’s Simon Prosser, John Hay and Stephen Wray must also be feeling pretty happy tonight. They only joined the Dragon Class last year. Tuesday they got the bit between their teeth and were delighted to finish third.

Dragon Gold Cup – Provisional Top Ten after 3 races

1st Pedro Andrade, POR84 – 4, 5, 2 = 11 pts

2nd Dmitry Samokhin, RUS76 – 1, 7, 5 = 13 pts

3rd Pieter Heerema, NED412 – 3, 1, 15 = 19 pts

4th Poul Richard Hoj-Jensen, GBR822 – 13, 3, 7 = 23 pts

5th Anatoly Loginov, RUS27 – 8, 4, 11 = 23 pts

6th Stephan Link, GER1162 – 12, 14, 1 = 27 pts

7th Grant Gordon, GBR820 – 5, 12, 10 = 27 pts

8th Peter Gilmour, JAP56 – 2, 2, 28 = 32 pts

9th Wolf Waschkuhn, SUI318 – 23, 6, 6 = 35 pts

10th Jens Christensen, DEN410 – 9, 13, 17 = 39 pts

