Perfect score for Vladimir Krutskikh at Finn World Masters

Double Finn World Masters Champion, Vladimir Krutskikh, from Russia, has yet to put a foot wrong at the 2019 Finn World Masters in Skovshoved, Denmark with three races wins from three races.

He picked up two wins on Day 2 to lead the 246-boat fleet, from 28 nations. At his first Masters, Anthony Nossiter, from Australia, is second, while Laurent Hay, from France, is third.

Despite forecasts of strong wind, the fleet waited afloat for more than two hours in sweltering sunshine and almost zero wind before finally getting the race underway. When the wind finally arrived from Sweden, it built quickly to more than 12 knots.



The first fleet race on Tuesday was the catch-up race for Blue group, won by Filipe Silva, from Portugal with second Uli Breuer of Germany.

In Race 3 Krutskikh was fastest to the top mark in Yellow group, to lead round and win his second race of the day, this time from Taras Havrysh, from Ukraine, and Christoph Christen, from Switzerland.

Blue group was a battle between old adversaries, Nossiter and Mike Maier, from Czech Republic. Nossiter rounded the top mark in the lead, with Maier in the chasing pack.

Up the second beat Maier applied pressure but Nossiter remembered what to do and stayed ahead to take the race win. Maier took second with Felix Denikaev in third.

After three Olympics, Anthony Nossiter is sailing in his first Finn World Masters.

In the age categories, Krutskikh is leading the Masters, Hay is leading the Grand Masters, Thomas Schmid, from Germany, in fourth, is leading the Grand Grand Masters.

While Henry Sprague is the top Legend (over 70) in tenth place and Britain’s Richard Hart is the leading Super Legend (over 80) in 179th overall.

2019 Finn World Masters – after 3 races (236 entries)

1st RUS 73 Vladimir KRUTSKIKH – M 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd AUS 221 Anthony NOSSITER – M 5 5 1 – – 11 pts

3rd FRA 75 Laurent HAY – GM 2 4 5 – – 11 pts

4th GER 193 Thomas SCHMID – GGM 4 11 4 – – 19 pts

5th ESP 757 David TEROL – M 7 6 7 – – 20 pts

6th GER 707 Uli BREUER – GM 3 3 15 – – 21 pts

7th POR 51 Filipe SILVA – M 8 2 13 – – 23 pts

8th CZE 1 Michael MAIER – M 1 27 2 – – 30 pts

9th AUS 22 Paul McKENZIE – GM 2 24 4 – – 30 pts

10th USA 74 Henry SPRAGUE III – L 4 12 14 – – 30 pts

11th SUI 5 Christoph CHRISTEN – M 5 23 3 – – 31 pts

12th DEN 21 Otto STRANDVIG – GM 9 18 9 – – 36 pts

13th SWE 5 Fredrik TEGNHED – GM 23 9 7 – – 39 pts

14th GBR 5 John GREENWOOD – GGM 13 20 8 – – 41 pts

15th GBR 2 Allen BURRELL – GM 21 2 20 – – 43 pts

16th SWE 61 Mikael NILSSON – GGM 28 7 10 – – 45 pts

17th NED 81 Gerko VISSER – GM 12 8 28 – – 48 pts

18th AUT 333 Gerhard WEINREICH – GM 12 12 24 – – 48 pts

19th RUS 41 Denikaev FELIKX – GM 10 37 3 – – 50 pts

20th UKR 14 Volodymyr STASYUK – M 3 33 14 – – 50 pts

21st AUS 5 Matt VISSER – GM 18 14 18 – – 50 pts

22nd SWE 14 Stefan NORDSTRÖM – GM 20 6 25 – – 51 pts

23rd GBR 567 Martin HUGHES – GGM 17 29 6 – – 52 pts

24th NED 29 Bas de WAAL – GM 14 15 24 – – 53 pts

25th ITA 4 Francesco FAGGIANI – GM 6 38 10 – – 54 pts

26th HUN 50 Akos LUKATS – M 40 4 12 – – 56 pts

27th SWE 72 Peter OVERUP – M 20 19 17 – – 56 pts

28th GBR 33 Kieron HOLT – M 10 21 26 – – 57 pts

29th SWE 75 Johan WIJK – GM 24 17 16 – – 57 pts

30th DEN 80 Michael STAAL – GGM 31 8 19 – – 58 pts

Full results availble here