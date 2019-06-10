Melges 14 U.S. National Championship – Losers can be Winners!

Despite the lack of enthusiasm for the Melges 14 at the recent World Sailing single-hander trials, could the Melges 14 join previous trial “losers”, the Contender and 505 as world-wide popular classes?

Camaraderie and competition characterized the 2019 Melges 14 U.S. National Championship, hosted by Lake Geneva YC, where Erik Bowers stole the show.

Eight races were completed over three days in a wide range of wind and wave conditions and Bowers earned six wins of the seven races scored.

All eyes were on Chapman Petersen and Vincent Porter in the final race; with only two points of separation, the competition for second place was hot!

In the end, the top five were Bowers, Petersen, Porter, Eddie Cox, and Andy Burdick.

National Championship titles went to Jacob Zils in the Blue Rig Division, Ed Craig in the Master’s Division, and Peyton Ankers in the Female Division.

The Melges 14 World League standings now have Adam Ankers in the lead of the overall rankings.

Three European Division events and the final North American Division event remain.

Melges 14 U.S. 2019 National Championship

1st usa 23 Erik Bowers MYC – – 9 pts

2nd usa 25 Chapman Petersen Lake Geneva YC – – 17 pts

3rd usa 712 Vincent Porter Lake Geneva YC – – 19 pts

4th usa 66 Eddie Cox Lake Geneva YC – – 31 pts

5th usa 759 Andy Burdick LGYC (TEST) – – 31 pts

6th usa 521 Marek Valasek LGYC – – 44 pts

7th usa 518 Clifford Porter LGYC – – 45 pts

8th usa 11 Jack Baldwin Chicago YC – – 49 pts

9th aus 709 Nick Cleary Royal Sydney YS – – 64 pts

10th usa 520 Adam Ankers Privateer YC – – 65 pts

11th usa 7676 Daniel Thielman Corinthian YC San Francisco – – 68 pts

12th usa 704 Joshua Landers Privateer YC – – 75 pts

13th usa 703 Ed Craig Privateer – – 81 pts

14th usa 718 Dirk Richter Union SC – – 98 pts

15th usa 551 Randy Schonagen Concord YC – – 104 pts

16th usa 547 Auric Horneman Corinthian YC San Francisco – – 106 pts

17th usa 716 Peyton Ankers Privateer YC – – 110 pts

18th usa 749 David Drushler RCC – – 119 pts

19th usa 531 Jennifer Canestra Corinthian YC San Francisco – – 131 pts

20th usa 552 Steve Cameron Richmond YC – – 134 pts

21st usa 52 Josh LaCroix Lake Geneva YC – – 134 pts

22nd usa 77 Jacob Zils Lake Geneva YC – – 147 pts

23rd usa 45 Finn Burdick Lake Geneva YC – – 158 pts

24th usa 684 Oliver Gray / Jordan Gray Lake Geneva YC – – 163 pts

25th usa 640 Michael Easparam Privateer YC – – 163 pts