Melges 14 U.S. National Championship – Losers can be Winners!

Despite the lack of enthusiasm for the Melges 14 at the recent World Sailing single-hander trials, could the Melges 14 join previous trial “losers”, the Contender and 505 as world-wide popular classes?
Camaraderie and competition characterized the 2019 Melges 14 U.S. National Championship, hosted by Lake Geneva YC, where Erik Bowers stole the show.
Eight races were completed over three days in a wide range of wind and wave conditions and Bowers earned six wins of the seven races scored.
All eyes were on Chapman Petersen and Vincent Porter in the final race; with only two points of separation, the competition for second place was hot!
In the end, the top five were Bowers, Petersen, Porter, Eddie Cox, and Andy Burdick.
National Championship titles went to Jacob Zils in the Blue Rig Division, Ed Craig in the Master’s Division, and Peyton Ankers in the Female Division.
The Melges 14 World League standings now have Adam Ankers in the lead of the overall rankings.
Three European Division events and the final North American Division event remain.
Melges 14 U.S. 2019 National Championship
1st usa 23 Erik Bowers MYC – – 9 pts
2nd usa 25 Chapman Petersen Lake Geneva YC – – 17 pts
3rd usa 712 Vincent Porter Lake Geneva YC – – 19 pts
4th usa 66 Eddie Cox Lake Geneva YC – – 31 pts
5th usa 759 Andy Burdick LGYC (TEST) – – 31 pts
6th usa 521 Marek Valasek LGYC – – 44 pts
7th usa 518 Clifford Porter LGYC – – 45 pts
8th usa 11 Jack Baldwin Chicago YC – – 49 pts
9th aus 709 Nick Cleary Royal Sydney YS – – 64 pts
10th usa 520 Adam Ankers Privateer YC – – 65 pts
11th usa 7676 Daniel Thielman Corinthian YC San Francisco – – 68 pts
12th usa 704 Joshua Landers Privateer YC – – 75 pts
13th usa 703 Ed Craig Privateer – – 81 pts
14th usa 718 Dirk Richter Union SC – – 98 pts
15th usa 551 Randy Schonagen Concord YC – – 104 pts
16th usa 547 Auric Horneman Corinthian YC San Francisco – – 106 pts
17th usa 716 Peyton Ankers Privateer YC – – 110 pts
18th usa 749 David Drushler RCC – – 119 pts
19th usa 531 Jennifer Canestra Corinthian YC San Francisco – – 131 pts
20th usa 552 Steve Cameron Richmond YC – – 134 pts
21st usa 52 Josh LaCroix Lake Geneva YC – – 134 pts
22nd usa 77 Jacob Zils Lake Geneva YC – – 147 pts
23rd usa 45 Finn Burdick Lake Geneva YC – – 158 pts
24th usa 684 Oliver Gray / Jordan Gray Lake Geneva YC – – 163 pts
25th usa 640 Michael Easparam Privateer YC – – 163 pts