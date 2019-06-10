Maidollis wins Melges 24 European Sailing Series

Victory in the third act of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series goes to Maidollis ITA854 of Gian Luca Perego with an impressive 1-2-1-3-RET-1 scoreline.

After two days of powerful Melges 24 sailing at the third event in Riva del Garda, with boats surfing downwind in gusts of Ora wind at more than 20 knots, the last day of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series’ was a no race day.

Uncertain weather with intermittent thunder showers didn’t allow the wind to fill in properly and to complete the last three races of the series.

On the podium with the crew of Maidollis, were two other Italians crews, Bombarda ITA860 of owner-driver Andrea Pozzi, and the reigning World Champions Andrea Racchelli’s Altea ITA722 in third place.

The Corinthian division, went to Tõnu Tõniste’s Lenny EST790 (fourth place of the overall ranking) second Taki 4 ITA778 of Marco Zammarchi with Niccolo Bertola helming, and Miles Quinton’s Gill Race Team GBR694 with Geoff Carveth at the helm in third place.

Melges 24 European Sailing Series – Act 3

1st ITA 854 Maidollis – Fracassoli Carlo 1-2-1-3-(40 RET)-1 8 pts

2nd ITA 860 Bombarda – Pozzi Andrea (4)-1-4-2-3-2 12 pts

3rd ITA 722 Altea – Racchelli Andrea 5-3-(7)-1-1-5 15 pts

4th EST 790 corinthian Lenny – Tõniste Tõnu 3-4-10-4-2-(12) 23 pts

5th GER 673 Nefeli – Karrie Peter 2-6-5-(8)-4-6 23 pts

6th ITA 778 corinthian Taki 4 – Bertola Niccolo (10)- 7-3-9-8-9 36 pts

7th GBR 557 Imagine – Rowen David 7-5-13-6-(15)- 8 39 pts

8th GBR 694 corinthian Gill Race Team – Carveth Geoff (17)-12-6-7-14-3 42 pts

9th SUI 731 corinthian Cytrus – Renker Christoph 8-(40 RET)-20-14-7-7 56 pts

10th HUN 759 corinthian Seven-FiveNine Csolto Ãkos 6-11-(21)-18-5-18 58 pts