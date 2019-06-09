Silver for Mills and McIntyre at Hempel World Cup Series Final

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre won 470 silver at the World Cup Series final in Marseille to take the total tally for the British Sailing Team to three silver.

Mills and McIntyre led the women’s 470 fleet throughout the week-long regatta, but in the final Medal race it was the French pair, Camille Lecointre and Aloise, who led accross the finish lne to take the gold.

It is the British pair’s third consecutive medal this year, having taken top spot at the Princess Sofia Trophy regatta in Mallorca, and silver at the 470 class European Championships in San Reimo, Italy.

Last week they were named in a 17-strong team to represent Great Britain at the Tokyo 2020 test event which takes place this summer in Enoshima from August 15 to 22. Before that they will contest the 470 World Title in early August, also in Japan.

Most of the other Medal racing on Sunday was cancelled due to lack a decent breeze – Results here.

On Saturday Saskia Sills took silver on the RS:X windsurfer and the Nacra 17 pair John Gimson and Anna Burnet also claimed silver – Results here.

The Italian Sailing Team won the Hempel World Cup Series Nations Trophy, awarded to the highest performing nation at the Final, of the 2019 series concluded in Marseille, France.

Team Italy were in outstanding form all week long and won gold in three of the ten Olympic events and added one silver and two bronze medals to their impressive haul.

Related Post:

British Sailing Team named for Final Tokyo 2020 Test Event

British Olympic Selection – moving on to Ready Steady Tokyo