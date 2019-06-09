Hempel World Cup Series Final – 2nd Medal Day Live here

The final day of Medal Racing at the 2019 Hempel World Cup Series Final in Marseille is set to get underway today, Sunday 9 June.

British Sailing Team members in medal contention Sunday included: Hannah Mills and crew Eilidh McIntyre in the women’s 470 event where they took Silver.



Sunday Medal Podiums places

470 Women

Gold FRA Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz

Silver GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre

Bronze ESP Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero Reina

470 Men

Gold AUS Mathew Belcher and William Ryan

Silver ESP Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez

Bronze FRA Hippolyte Machetti and Sidoine Dantes

Finn Men – Medal race cancelled

Gold NZL Andy Maloney

Silver NZL Josh Junior

Bronze SWE Max Salminen

Laser Men – Medal race cancelled

Gold ITA Giovanni Coccoluto

Silver SGP Ryan Lo

Bronze SLO Zan Luka Zelko

Radial Women – Medal race cancelled

Gold LTU Viktorija Andrulyte

Silver BLR Tatiana Drozdovskaya

Bronze CRO Elena Vorobeva

Medal Race schedule (GBR):

11:10 Finn

11:57 470 Men

12:40 470 Women

13:25 Laser

14:10 Laser Radial