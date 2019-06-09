Hempel World Cup Series Final – 2nd Medal Day Live here

The final day of Medal Racing at the 2019 Hempel World Cup Series Final in Marseille is set to get underway today, Sunday 9 June.
British Sailing Team members in medal contention Sunday included: Hannah Mills and crew Eilidh McIntyre in the women’s 470 event where they took Silver.
Sunday Medal Podiums places
470 Women
Gold FRA Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz
Silver GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre
Bronze ESP Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero Reina
470 Men
Gold AUS Mathew Belcher and William Ryan
Silver ESP Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez
Bronze FRA Hippolyte Machetti and Sidoine Dantes
Finn Men – Medal race cancelled
Gold NZL Andy Maloney
Silver NZL Josh Junior
Bronze SWE Max Salminen
Laser Men – Medal race cancelled
Gold ITA Giovanni Coccoluto
Silver SGP Ryan Lo
Bronze SLO Zan Luka Zelko
Radial Women – Medal race cancelled
Gold LTU Viktorija Andrulyte
Silver BLR Tatiana Drozdovskaya
Bronze CRO Elena Vorobeva
Medal Race schedule (GBR):
11:10 Finn
11:57 470 Men
12:40 470 Women
13:25 Laser
14:10 Laser Radial