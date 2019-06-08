Historic sailing ship sunk following collision with container ship

The historic 37 meter wooden sailing ship No.5 Elbe was reported to have sunk following acollision with the container ship Astroprinter on the Elbe.

The 43 people on board of the No.5 Elbe were all rescued, but five were injured, one of them seriously.

According to the Hamburg police, the No 5 Elbe collided at around 2.30 pm Saturday with the 141-meter-long container ship Astrosprinter, which was sailing under the Cypriot flag towards the North Sea.

The sailing ship, built in1883, had recently completed a costly restoration in Denmark

