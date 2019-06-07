Vials and Turner successfully defend Flying 15 Inland Title

Triple World Champions Graham Vials and Chris Turner defended their Flying 15 Inland Championship title held at Rutland Sailing Club.

Vials and Turner dominated the first two days, winning both races before Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett got the better of them in race 3.

Vials and Turner then won the final race of day 2 ahead of Davy and Huett to take a five point lead into the final day.

Andy McKee and Richard Jones turned on the power in the penultmate race finishing ahead of Davy and Huett, with David McKee and Mal Hartland in third place.

Vials and Turner had stumbled to a sixth place with Davy and Huett closing the gap to three points, with everything depending on the final race.

In that race Steve Goacher and Tim Harper finally got a win on the leaderboard, with McKee and Hartland continuing their late charge with a second place, but in the title stakes Vials and Turner held off Davy and Huett with a safe finish, one place ahead of them in fifth.

With both now teams discarding a sixth place, Vials and Turner had successfully defended their Inland title with 10 points, second were Davy and Huett on 12 points and completeing the podium, McKee and Hartland with 16 points.

Flying 15 – Inland Championship (23 entries)

1st 4071 Graham Vials – Chris Turner 1 1 2 1 -6 5 – – 10 pts

2nd 3760 Jeremy Davy – Martin Huett 3 4 1 2 2 -6 – – 12 pts

3rd 4005 Andy McKee – Richard Jones -6 6 3 4 1 2 – – 16 pts

4th 4065 David McKee – Mal Hartland 4 2 4 -7 3 4 – – 17 pts

5th 4021 Steve Goacher – Tim Harper 5 7 (BFD) 3 4 1 – – 20 pts

6th 4055 I Cadwallader – S Graham 7 3 -11 5 5 3 – – 23 pts

7th 4061 Mark Weston – Josh Porter 2 5 -16 9 9 12 – – 37 pts

8th 4046 Richard Drabble – Richard Pratt -16 8 15 6 8 8 – – 45 pts

9th 3902 Richard Hope – Mike Stenson 8 -13 9 8 13 11 – – 49 pts

10th 3936 Jeremy Arnold – Keith Jamieson 11 -16 13 11 10 7 – – 52 pts

Full results available here

The National Championship will take place at Parkstone YC from 24 to 27 July, the Subaru 2019 Flying Fifteens World Championships from 6 to 13 September at The National Yacht Club – Dun Laoghaire, Ireland.