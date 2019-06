The foiling Verdier mini 6.50 proto, built by Structures was launched on 3 June.

It is equipped with foils, rudders equipped with stabilizers as well as a telescoping keel that extends in the wind.

Tanguy Bouroullec, its skipper, hopes to start the next Mini-Transat on 22 September.



Image courtesy Tip & Shaft

