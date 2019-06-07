Sarah Treseder of the Royal Yachting Association awarded OBE

British Olympic Association (BOA) Board Member and Chief Executive of the Royal Yachting Association Sarah Treseder is awarded an OBE for services to sport.

Annamarie Phelps, the Vice-Chair of the British Olympic Association, has reacted to the Queen’s Birthday Honours List following recognition for a number of members of the Olympic Movement.

Of Sarah Treseder’s honour, Annamarie Phelps said: “Sarah Treseder is not only an important member of the sailing community, but of the British Olympic community too. However, it is her work in sailing and her capable stewardship of the Royal Yachting Association that is particularly impressive.”

“Beyond these shores Sarah’s huge contribution to the International Sailing Federation and her dedication to improving every aspect of her sport is commendable and on behalf of the Olympic Movement in the UK we are delighted that she has been recognised with an OBE.”



