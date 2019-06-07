Melges 24 fleet opens European Sailing Series on Lake Garda

Friday was the first day of racing in Riva del Garda, where the 39 strong Melges 24 fleet completed three races for the third Act of the 2019 Melges 24 European Sailing Series.

Focus was on Maidollis ITA854 of Gianluca Perego who last year put the seal on the European Championship here on Lake Garda.

Carlo Fracassoli on the helm and Enrico Fonda calling tactics set the pace Friday, taking provisional top of the leadership with scores of 1-2-1.

In second place is Bombarda ITA860 of Andrea Pozzi (4-1-4), winner of the second race of the day, followed in the general ranking by the German entry Nefeli GER673 of Peter Karrie.

Best British crews are that of David Rowen (7,5,13) in 8th place and Geoff Carveth (17,12,6) in 9th.

The first Corinthian crews are in fifth, sixth and seventh place of the overall ranking: they are, in the order, Lenny EST790 of Tõnu Tõniste, Taki ITA778 of Marco Zammarchi and Magica ITA764 of Piero Andolina.

After the great racing of Friday, with gusts of Ora wind up to over 20 knots, the crews are expected to get back on the water Saturday to complete three more races.

The event, also Act 2 of the Italian Melges 24 Tour, is hosted by Fraglia Vela Riva and organized by the Melges 24 Italian Class Association and International Melges 24 Class Association.

Full results available here (pdf)