Hempel World Cup Series Final – Strong winds hit Day 2

Strong winds brought the second day of the Hempel World Cup Series Final in Marseille, France, to an early close.

Gusts well in excess of 30 knots were reported across the five racing areas. The PRO brought the sailors back to the shore with proceedings cancelled at 15:00 local time.

In the one race for the women’s 470 Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre drop to third following a sixth place. Afrodite Zegers and Lobke Berkhout (NED) won the race and are hte new overall leaders.

Men 470 sailors, Mat Belcher and Will Ryan (AUS) took the sole Men’s 470 race win and move into second overall. Overnight leaders Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodriguez (ESP) finished third in the race to retain gold medal position.

In the Nacra 17, John Gimson and Anna Burnet had a 5, 3, and sit in third place. The new overall leaders are Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari (ITA) who won both races.

Most fleets managed to complete a race but no racing was possible in the 49erFX, Finn, Laser and the Men’s and Women’s RSX.

The Open Kiteboarding fleet commenced racing at 11:00 local time and enjoyed a lighter late morning / early afternoon breeze. They completed all four races scheduled.

470 Men after race 3 (29 entries)

1st ESP 44 Jordi Xammar Hernandez and Nicolás Rodríguez García-Paz 3 – – 2 pts

2nd AUS 11 Mathew Belcher and William Ryan 1 – – 3 pts

3rd ITA 757 Giacomo Ferrari and Giulio Calabrò 13 – – 5 pts

GBR

20th GBR 55 Martin Wrigley and James Taylor NDF – – 29 pts

470 Women after race 3 (24 entries)

1st NED Afrodite Zegers and Lobke Berkhout 1 – – 2 pts

2nd JPN Ai Kondo Yoshida and Lobke Berkhout 2 – – 6 pts

3rd GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre 6 – – 7 pts

Nacra 17 after race 5 (24 entries)

1st ITA Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd FRA Billy Besson and Marie Riou 7 2 – – 9 pts

3rd GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet 5 3 – – 12 pts

RS:X Women after 3 races (29 entries)

1st JPN Megumi Iseda -17 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd ITA Flavia Tartaglini -8 2 3 – – 5 pts

3rd NED Lilian De Geus 3 -9 4 7 – – pts

4th GBR Bryony Shaw 7 -10 1 – – 8 pts

5th GBR Saskia Sills -18 3 6 – – 9 pts

Other GBR:

11th GBR Emma Wilson 4 (14) 14 – – 18 pts

RS:X Men after 3 races (29 entries)

1st ITA Mattia Camboni 1 1 -2 – – 2 pts

2nd ESP Angel Granda-Roque 2 -8 1 – – 3 pts

3rd FRA Pierre Le Coq 3 5 -13 – – 8 pts

GBR:

11th GBR Andy Brown -25 7 10 – – 17 pts

49er after race 4 (14 entries) No GBR competitors

1st FRA 44 Kévin Fischer and Yann Jauvin 2 – – 5 pts

2nd ESP 46 Federico Alonso and Arturo Alonso 1 – – 6 pts

3rd ITA 88 Uberto Crivelli Visconti and Gianmarco Togni 4 – – 11 pts

49erFX after 3 races (10 entries) No GBR competitors

1st AUT 24 Laura Schöfegger and Anna Boustani 2 1 -4 3 pts

2nd FRA 13 Julie Bossard and Aude Compan 1 2 -6 3 pts

3rd ITA 223 Carlotta OMARI and Matilda Distefano -5 3 1 4 pts

Radial after race 3 (8 entries) No GBR competitors

1st LTU Viktorija Andrulyte 1 – – 2 pts

2nd ITA Carolina Albano -6 – – 3 pts

3rd JPN Yumiko Tombe 3 – – 5 pts

IKA Formula Kite after race 8 (20 entries) No GBR competitors

1st FRA Nicolas Parlier 1 -21 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd FRA Theo de Ramecourt 2 1 4 2 – – 12 pts

3rd FRA Axel Mazella -4 3 2 -4 – – 16 pts

Full results available here