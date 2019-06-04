Hempel World Cup Series Final – Day 1

The first day of racing at the Hempel World Cup Series Final in Marseille, France, where a reduced British Sailing Team are competing in just five of the ten olympic classes.

In the women’s 470 Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre are in second place, 4 points behind the leaders Frederike Loewe and Anna Markfort of Germany.

Similarly in the Nacra 17, John Gimson and Anna Burnet are in second place just two points off the leaders, Billy Besson and Marie Riou of France after three races.

In the women’s RS:X Bryony Shaw is fourth and Saskia Sills in fifth. The leader is Megumi Iseda of Japan, 2 points ahead of Flavia Tartaglini of Italy. Emma Wilson is in 11th place.

In the men’s RS:X Mattia Camboni of Italy has a one point lead from Angel Granda-Roque of Spain. Best GBR is Andy Brown in 11th.

In the men’s 470 Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez have a 3 point lead over Mathew Belcher and William Ryan of Australia. Martin Wrigley and James Taylor of Britain are 13th.

470 Men after 2 races (29 entries)

1st ESP 44 Jordi Xammar Hernandez and Nicolás Rodríguez García-Paz 1 1 2 pts

2nd AUS 11 Mathew Belcher and William Ryan 3 2 5 pts

3rd ITA 757 Giacomo Ferrari and Giulio Calabrò 2 3 5 pts

4th SWE 349 Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström 4 4 8 pts

5th FRA 79 Hippolyte Machetti and Sidoine Dantes 6 5 11 pts

6th USA 1 Stuart Mcnay and David Hughes 7 8 15 pts

GBR

13th GBR 55 Martin Wrigley and James Taylor 16 13 29.00 pts

470 Women after 2 races (24 entries)

1st GER 26 Frederike Loewe and Anna Markfort 3 3 6 pts

2nd GBR 1 Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre 1 9 10 pts

3rd GER 95 Fabienne Oster and Anastasiya Winkel 2 8 10 pts

4th ESP 14 Bàrbara Cornudella and Sara López 4 6 10 pts

5th NED 11 Afrodite Zegers and Lobke Berkhout 13 1 14 pts

6th SUI 5 Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler 12 2 14 pts

Nacra 17 after 3 races (24 entries)

1st FRA Billy Besson and Marie Riou 1 1 -5 2 pts

2nd GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet 3 -12 1 4 pts

3rd ITA Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari -8 4 2 6 pts

4th ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti -25 2 4 6 pts

5th GER Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer 2 5 -14 7 pts

6th AUT Thomas Zajac and Barbara Matz 4 -11 3 7 pts

RS:X Women after 3 races (29 entries)

1st JPN Megumi Iseda -17 1 2 3 pts

2nd ITA Flavia Tartaglini -8 2 3 5 pts

3rd NED Lilian De Geus 3 -9 4 7 pts

4th GBR Bryony Shaw 7 -10 1 8 pts

5th GBR Saskia Sills -18 3 6 9 pts

6th HKG Hei Man H V Chan -16 5 7 12 pts

Other GBR:

11th GBR Emma Wilson 4 (14) 14 18.00 pts

RS:X Men after 3 races (29 entries)

1st ITA Mattia Camboni 1 1 -2 2 pts

2nd ESP Angel Granda-Roque 2 -8 1 3 pts

3rd FRA Pierre Le Coq 3 5 -13 8 pts

4th SUI Mateo Sanz Lanz 4 -9 4 8 pts

5th ITA Daniele Benedetti 7 2 -24 9 pts

6th POL Piotr Myszka 6 3 -7 9 pts

GBR:

11th GBR Andy Brown -25 7 10 17 pts

49er after 3 races (14 entries) No GBR competitors

1st FRA 44 Kévin Fischer and Yann Jauvin -9 2 1 3 pts

2nd ESP 46 Federico Alonso and Arturo Alonso 2 -9 3 5 pts

3rd CRO 1 Sime Fantela and Mihovil Fantela 1 5 -10 6 pts

49erFX after 3 races (10 entries) No GBR competitors

1st AUT 24 Laura Schöfegger and Anna Boustani 2 1 -4 3 pts

2nd FRA 13 Julie Bossard and Aude Compan 1 2 -6 3 pts

3rd ITA 223 Carlotta OMARI and Matilda Distefano -5 3 1 4 pts

Finn after 2 races (12 entries) No GBR competitors

1 NZL 61 Andy Maloney 2 1 3.00 pts

2 NZL 24 Josh Junior 1 4 5.00 pts

3 AUS 1 Jake Lilley 3 8 11.00 pts

Laser after 3 races (7 entries) No GBR competitors

1st SGP Ryan Lo 2 1 3 pts

2nd SLO Zan Luka Zelko 1 5 6 pts

3rd ITA Giovanni Coccoluto 4 2 6 pts

Radial after 2 races (8 entries) No GBR competitors

1st ITA Carolina Albano 1 2 3 pts

2nd LTU Viktorija Andrulyte 5 1 6 pts

3rd JPN Yumiko Tombe 2 6 8 pts

IKA Formula Kite after 4 races (20 entries) No GBR competitors

1st FRA Nicolas Parlier 1 -21 1 1 3 pts

2nd FRA Theo de Ramecourt -4 1 4 2 7 pts

3rd FRA Axel Mazella 2 -3 3 3 8 pts

Full results available here