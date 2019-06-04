Badly damaged My Song arrives in Palma following her recovery

Peters & May have confirmed the successful recovery of My Song by the appointed salvors MCS Marine Claim Services GmBH.

She is now in Palma de Mallorca, and in the possession and control of salvors and her owners/insurers.

Whilst the investigations into the cause of the loss are still on going, it has recently transpired during the investigations that the cradle provided by the yacht owners had undergone an undisclosed and apparently uncertified modification prior to shipment.

This modification appears to have resulted in the failure of the yacht’s cradle.

Images from local sources posted on the superyachttimes.com website reveal the My Song hull damage.

Unconnected to the My Song incident, another high profile racing yacht – Ran Tan II – has been abandoned in the Pacific, after the keel fell off en route from Auckland to California for the start of the Transpac Race . . . Crew are all reported safe.

