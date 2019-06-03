The World Sailing Show with sailing highlights for May

As the 36th America’s Cup draws closer, teams need to learn how to fly on two foils in preparation for the launch of their 75ft Cup boats.

The British and American Cup teams give us an insight into how this has been going and what crashes look like.

Plus, we take a look at SailGP in San Francisco, we preview the 52 SUPER SERIES fleet and check in with the new names on the podium at the Hempel World Cup Series in Genoa.

• Learning to Fly – AC team training

• 52 SUPER SERIES preview

• SailGP in San Francisco

• Inside the mind of a solo sailor

• Hempel World Cup Series