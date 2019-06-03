Ian Wilson and Marshall King’s Soak Racing scored all podium finishes, including five race wins, to take the J/70 Southern Area Championship title and lift the Myosotis Cutter Cup.

In second place was John Greenland’s Jdog, flying the colours of the Royal Thames, despite not winning a race, Greenland’s team was only out of the top five in one race during the eight race series.

Graham Clapp’s Jeepster representing the Royal Southern YC started the regatta with a race win and went on to score two more podium finishes, and no worse than eighth in the series resulted in third for the regatta.

Eight races were held in champagne conditions for the eighteen J/70 teams in The Solent.

Bright sunshine and a huge range of wind conditions provided spectacular racing with fun-filled social events all organised by the Royal Thames Yacht Club.

