International Moth Europeans – Bruni is 2019 Champion

It seems that after four races were completed on Day 2 of the International Moth Championships in Portugal at Clube de Vela de Lagos, no further racing was possible.

Francesco Bruni of Italy was the leader then with 5 points, and he is now the new Moth European Champion.

Britain’s David Hivey (WPNSA) was second on 16 points and Ross Harvey (HISC) was third with 27 points.

First Lady was Franzizka Mage of Germany (28th overall) and First Junior Eddie Bridle of Britain (15th overall).

International Moth – 2019 European Championship Final after 4 races (48 entries)

Results are in pdf format – Full results available here