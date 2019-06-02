505 Riva-Cup – Final Day

After eight (?) races, Mike Holt and Carl Smit of the USA are winners of the International 5o5 Riva-Cup held on Lake Garda.

As of 10:00 hrs Sunday morning no updated results were available, but social media tells us that Malcom Higgins and Nick Johnson of Australia took second, one point off the leaders, and that Canada’s Bob Tennand and Stephen Bourdon moved into third place.

A pity that the 51 strong International 505 fleet did not get better media coverage, as so many had travelled so far to compete.

The 2019 European Championships will be held at the Sønderborg Yacht Club in Denmark from the 6 – 10 August.

Also taking place at the Lake Garda venue was a Korsar class event, won by the German team of Axel Oberemm and Gerd Linnemann.

And a Dyas class event won by Jens Olbrysch and Norbert Schmidt of Germany.

International 505 – Final Leaders after 8 races

1st USA 9072 Holt Mike and Smit Carl, Santa Cruz YC/Eastport YC

2nd AUS 9191 Higgins Malcolm and Johnson Nick, BSYC

3rd CAN 9207 Tennant Bob and Bourdon Stephen, Santa Cruz YC

