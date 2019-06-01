World Cup Finals in Marseille open busy period for Olympic classes

Although the British Sailing Team (BST) selections have been made for the final Tokyo 2020 Test Event have been announced, there are several major World Cup and Championships taking place before that event in August.

The first up of these are the World Cup Finals in Marseille, the sailing venue for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Only a few of the BST members selected for the Tokyo Test Event will be racing in Marseille starting Monday 3 June.

According to the entry lists these will be:

Tom Squires (RS:X)

Emma Wilson (RS:X)

Hannah Mills and Eilidah McIntyre (470)

John Gimson and Anna Burnet (Nacra17)

Other BST members will also be competing in the RS:X men and women, 470 men, Nacra 17 and the Kiteboarding event which has been added to event.

The Laser, Radial, 49er, 49erFX and Finn events in Marseille have very small entries, and no British entries.

In all twenty BST athletes will compete in the week-long event, with medal racing on Saturday 8 June 8 and Sunday 9 June.

Also before the Enoshima Test Event there will be World Championships for the Laser, Radial and 470 classes.

These are all taking place in Sakaiminato-City, Japan during July and early August.

There will be a full British Sailing Team entry for those events, in what will be a very busy period for the squad.

Straight after those four championship there will be the Enoshima Test Event, and after that event there is the start of the 2019-2020 World Cup Series . . . all taking place in Japan.

