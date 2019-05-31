British Sailing Team named for Final Tokyo 2020 Test Event

The 17 athletes that will represent Great Britain at the Tokyo 2020 test event have today been revealed by the RYA.

Ready Steady Tokyo Sailing, Enoshima, is the final Tokyo 2020 Test Event, and potentially the British Sailing Team members selected will form the sailing squad of Team GB at Tokyo 2020.

To highlight the importance of selection for the final test event . . . of the ten crews who were selected for the Rio final test event, eight went on to the actual Games where they won 2 gold and a silver.

As a dress rehearsal for the Games the event mostly sticks with the Olympic rule of only one entry per nation in each of the ten classes, but in the Nacra 17 the RYA has beeen able to enter a second team, providing something of a shoot-out for the eventual GB Olympic place.

The the RYA Olympic Selection Committee list does not hold any major surprises for regular followers of the Olympic classes World Cup and major class championships.

As expected Emma Wilson gets the nod in the women’s RS:X ahead of Olympic medalist Bryony Shaw.

While Elliot Hanson gets the Laser spot in what has been a close battle by the young guns in the British Sailing Team to replace Olympian Nick Thompson at Tokyo 2020.

Tom Squires gets the men’s RS:X place and will have a lot prove at the Test event if he is to live up to the standard set by multi Olympic medalist Nick Dempsey.

Returning to defend their titles in the British line-up are Rio 2016 gold medallists Giles Scott (Finn) and Hannah Mills (470).

Final Tokyo 2020 Test Event Britsh Entry

Finn – Giles Scott (31, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire)

470 women – Hannah Mills (31, Cardiff, Wales) and Eilidh McIntyre (24, Hayling Island, Hants)

470 men – Luke Patience (32, Rhu, Scotland) and Chris Grube (34, Chester, Cheshire)

RS:X men – Tom Squires (25, Oxford)

RS:X women – Emma Wilson (20, Christchurch, Dorset)

49er – Dylan Fletcher (31, Thames Ditton, Surrey) and Stuart Bithell (32, Rochdale, Greater Manchester)

49erFX – Charlotte Dobson (33, Rhu, Scotland) and Saskia Tidey (25, Dun Laoghaire, Ireland – below)

Nacra 17 – John Gimson (36, Congleton, Cheshire) and Anna Burnet (26, Shandon, Scotland)

Nacra 17 – Ben Saxton (28, Cambridge) and Nikki Boniface (26, Polegate, East Sussex)

Laser – Elliot Hanson (25, Macclesfield, Cheshire)

Laser Radial – Ali Young (32, Wolverhampton, West Midlands)

Prior to the test event the British Sailing Team will see action at the World Cup Series finals in Marseille, the sailing venue for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

