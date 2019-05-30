Extreme conditions at Catalunya PWA World Cup

Day 2 of the 2019 Catalunya PWA World Cup and Tristan Algret takes first ever race win in most extreme foil conditions yet as Julien Bontemps Continues to Lead Event.

The Tramontana continued to blow at full force throughout the day, meaning there were only two very brief periods when it was possible to safely race on Foils.

Just to try and put into perspective how windy it truly was, the maximum recorded gust today was 59.9 knots as the Tramontana showed its face for the first time since the 2011 edition.



Upon completion of the second race, Julien Bontemps has extended his lead at the top of event rankings to 5.3 points after a solid 6th place.

Bontemps closest rival at this stage is fellow countryman – Alexandre Cousin – who continues his fine start to the season. Cousin is the day’s biggest mover within the top 10 – improving from 8th in the overnight standings to second place after finishing 4th in today’s race.

Mateus Isaac climbs into the top 3 having finished 9th in Elimination 2, while Gonzalo Costa Hoevel rises to 4th in the overnight rankings ahead of William Huppert, who moves into 5th place after a 7th place.

Ross Williams of Britain is in 11th place.

Current Ranking 2019 Catalunya PWA World Cup – Men’s Foil

*After 2 Elimination

1st Julien Bontemps (FRA – JP / NeilPryde)

2nd Alexandre Cousin (FRA – Patrik / Phantom Sails / Phantom Foils)

3rd Mateus Isaac (BRA – JP / NeilPryde)

4th Gonzalo Costa Hoevel (ARG – Starboard / Severne / Starboard Foil)

5th William Huppert (FRA – Fanatic / Duotone / LOKEFOIL)

6th Nicolas Goyard (FRA – Tabou / GA Sails / Phantom Foils)

7th Pierre Mortefon (FRA – Fanatic / Duotone / LOKEFOIL)

8th Sebastian Kornum (DEN – JP / NeilPryde)

9th Thomas Goyard (FRA – FMX Racing / Phantom Sails / Phantom Foils)

9th Antoine Albeau (FRA – JP / NeilPryde)

11th Ross Williams (GBR – GA Sails, Tabou Boards, Shamal Sunglasses)

Full results available here