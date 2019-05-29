Fireball Nationals – Victory for Dobson and Wagstaff

Ian Dobson and Richard Wagstaff finished the Gul UK Fireball National Championships at Royal Torbay Yacht Club with a nine point lead.

Dobson and Wagstaff finished the championship with a 3, 1 score to comfortably claim the 2019 Title, counting four race wins.

In second place were Christian Birrell and Vyv Townend (4,2) who were able to drop their second 45 point discard to finish one point ahead of Matt Burge and Dan Schieber (10,12).

Martyn Lewis and Richard Byne (1,3) won the penultimate race ahead of David Wade and Richard Pepperdine (2,6) with Dobson and Wagstaff in third.

The final race saw Dobson and Wagstaff top off their series with another win, with Birrell and Townend in second and Lewis and Byne taking third.

Winners of the Silver Fleet were Jack Grogan and William Sargeant, and of the Bronze Fleet, Roger Etherington and Dave Pannell.

Gul UK Fireball National Open Championship – Final after 8 races (44 entries)

1st 15161 Ian Dobson and Richard Wagstaff – – 9 pts

2nd 15144 Christian Birrell and Vyv Townend – – 19 pts

3rd 15123 Matt Burge and Dan Schieber – – 20 pts

4th 15143 David Wade and Richard Pepperdine – – 24 pts

5th 15155 Dave Hall and Paul Consatble – – 33 pts

6th 15120 Vince. Horey and Andrew Thompson – – 38 pts

7th 15151 Martyn Lewis and Richard Byne – – 41 pts

8th 15122 Ian martin and Ben Rhodes – – 42 pts

9th 15147 Paul Cullen and Simon Forbes – – 43 pts

10th 14870 Pete Gray and Simon Foskett – – 50 pts

11th 15162 Isaac Marsh and Oliver Davenport – – 51 pts

12th 15073 Sam Mettam and Tim Saunders – – 54 pts

13th 15133 Kevin Hope and Russell Thorne – – 61 pts

14th 15130 David Winder and Ben Rayner – – 65 pts

15th 15124 Pete Kyne and Tom Kyne – – 73 pts

16th 15114 John Hayes and Joel James – – 93 pts

17th 15148 Jack Grogan and William Sargeant – – 96 pts

18th 14940 Georgia Booth and Sam Platt – – 97 pts

19th 14928 Anthony Willcocks and James Willcocks – – 101 pts

20th 14941 Derian Scott and Derek Jarvis – – 103 pts

21st 15157 Keith Walker and Nick Rees – – 105 pts

22nd 15099 Simon Kings and Jono Loe – – 109 pts

23rd 15145 Steve Goacher and Tom Goacher – – 117 pts

24th 15024 Joe Jospe and Tom Egli – – 122 pts

25th 15150 Angus Hemmings and Steve Chesney – – 122 pts

26th 15086 Allan Tyler and Christina Tyler – – 130 pts

27th 13944 Dan Johnson and Ben Latham – – 142 pts

28th 15097 Roger Etherington and Dave Pannell – – 145 pts

29th 15156 Daniel Thompson and Harry Thompson – – 149 pts

30th 15045 Christine Slater and Graham Slater – – 152 pts

31st 14950 Chris Thorne and Lawrence Creaser – – 154 pts

32nd 15160 Pete Badham and Steve Digby – – 167 pts

33rd 15075 Andy Willcocks and Andrea Willcocks – – 167 pts

34th 14991 Andy Robinson and Tim Morgan – – 170 pts

35th 14964 David Mason and Chris Oglethorpe – – 192 pts

36th 14889 Barry Smith and Rick Spring – – 192 pts

37th 15127 Jeremy Atkins and Richard Botting – – 199 pts

38th 14662 Anthony Procter and Alan Goule – – 202 pts

39th 14994 Damian Abbatt and Doug Byall – – 207 pts

40th 14592 Charlie Sansom and Chris Jenkins – – 211 pts

41st 14600 Ben Altman and Robin Simpson – – 212 pts

42nd 14789 Hannah Finlay and Gordon Finlay – – 226 pts

43rd 14622 Jane Collison and Patrick Collison – – 248 pts

44th 15121 Bryan Thompson and Simon Benson – – 249 pts