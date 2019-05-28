Superyacht My Song lost overboard from cargo ship

The Maritime Bulletin website has reported that the superyacht, My Song, was lost overboard from a General cargo ship, the Brattingsborg during a storm in the Balearic sea, overnight 25-26 May.

40 metre Baltic 130 yacht, worth some 30 mil euros was being transported from the Caribbean, where she was based during winter season, on route to Porto Cervo, Sardinia for the Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta taking place 3-8 June.

The Yacht, believed to be a total loss, was last spotted adrift 40 nm SSE of Minorca Monday during a salvage mission.

My Song owner is Pier Luigi Loro Piana. The yacht was recently declared Boat of the Year at the Italian Sailing Federation’s Sailor of the Year awards.

