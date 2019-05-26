Medemblik Regatta – Final Day

The Medemblik Regatta closed with some exciting racing and victory in the Musto Performance Skiff for Rick Peacock of Britain, plus silver for David Durston and bronze for Paul Phillips in the Hansa Liberty.

Like several other Europe regattas, the 2019 Medemblik Regatta suffered from the crowded International calendar for the Olympic classes this year, but adding classes like Hansa, Musto Skiff and Windfoil Surfing, they tested new formats and put together a great regatta.

In the RS:X men Holland’s Kiran Badloe secured of the gold before the medal race. Israeli Yoav Cohen finished the medal race in third place to take second overall and Ivan Pastor of Spain climbed up to take third place.

In the RS:X Women it’s another local victory with Lilian de Geus, who had never won the Medemblik Regatta before. Denmark’s Laerke Buhl-Hansen takes second and Zofia Noceti Klepacka of Poland is third.

The first windfoil surfing competition in the Netherlands was sailed in Medemblik to showcase this possible future Olympic class.

Aaron McIntosh, coach of Dutch RS:X surfers Dorian van Rijsselberghe and Kiran Badloe, works hard to convince the Olympic committee to skip the RS:X and add foiling. (Ed – See latest World Sailing decisions)

“It’s new, fast and exciting to watch. The step to Windfoil surfing isn’t as big as many people think. In fact, it’s easier to learn how to windfoil then to surf the RS:X”

This whole week the foil surfers had a course race, today they closed the event with a slalom course due to light winds. That’s the great thing about Windfoil Surfing, you don’t need a lot of wind to gain speed.

Kiran Badloe took the gold in the Windfoil Surfing. “It’s great we’re Windfoil Surfing here in Medemblik besides the RS:X racing. I really enjoy it!” The French Oël Pouliquen finished second and Dutch Casper Bouman raced a strong last day finishing third.

In the Musto Performance Skiff Rick Peacock finished with a third place and two firsts to win the regatta.

Only two points behind is Holland’s Paul Dijkstra in second place. Third is another Dutchie Pim van Vugt, normally racing the 49er for the Dutch team.

The Hansa 303 was a win for Finy Teitsma. In the Liberty Vera Voorbach won gold. David Durston (GBR) had a strong last race and finished second overall, Paul Phillips (GBR) took the bronze medal.

In the 49erFX winners were Femke van den Berg and Elise de Ruyter and in the 49er the Korean team of Bongjin Chae and Dongwook Kim.

