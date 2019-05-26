52 Super Series – Platoon win in Menorca

After a thrillingly close finish, Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon crew clinched the first regatta title of the 2019 52 Super Series Sailing season.

Platoon won in Menorca by one single point. Second placed Provezza, who led into the last race, missed out on the overall win by just four seconds.

Platoon finished strongly, super consistent tactician John Kostecki pushing the risk-reward equation more through the second half of the eight race series.

Armed with excellent all-round speed across the event’s varied wind conditions – from six to 18 knots – Platoon delivered a 2,2,1 from the last three races to narrowly eclipse Ergin Imre’s Provezza.



It is Platoon’s first regatta title since they won the Rolex TP52 World Championship in 2017 in Scarlino, Tuscany.

The defending champions Quantum Racing could not continue a 2, 1, 1 momentum over the previous two days, and with a seventh and sixth today, Doug DeVos’s crew finish third.

Menorca 52 SUPER SERIES Sailing Week – Final after 8 races

1. Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) (5,2,6,3,7,2,2,1) 28 pts

2. Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) (6,3,3,1,8,3,1,4) 29 pts

3. Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) (8,5,4,2,1,1,7,6) 34 pts

4. Azzurra (ARG/ITA) (Alberto/Pablo Roemmers) (2,1,1,7,10,7,8,2) 38 pts

5. Bronenosec (RUS) (Vladimir Liubomirov) (1,7,8,10,2,10,6,3) 47 pts

6. Alegre (USA/GBR) (Andrés Soriano) (4,11,2,5,6,8,4,7) 47 pts

7. Phoenix 12 (RSA) (Tina Plattner) (7,4,7,8,9,4,3,8) 50 pts

8. Sled (USA) (Takashi Okura) (9,8,5,9,4,5,9,5) 54 pts

9. Phoenix 11 (RSA) (Hasso Plattner) (3,10,11,6,5,6, DNF12,DNS12) 65 pts

10. Gladiator (GBR) (Tony Langley) (11,9,10,11,3,9,5,10) 68 pts

11. Team Vision Future (FRA) (Jean Jacques Chaubard) (10,6,9,4,11,11,10.9) 70 pts