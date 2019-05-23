Hayling Island SC Regatta – The rest is history . . .

The annual Hayling Island Sailing Club Regatta has been held for nearly one hundred years but the attendance was falling and its future was in doubt.

In recent years the regatta was run on the weekend before Chichester Harbour Federation Week, but this failed to stop the rot, so the Club decided that more drastic steps were required.

Instead of the traditional one day, one race per class event, the regatta was moved to the Whitsun holiday weekend and turned into a two-day event, with lots of class racing with committee boat starts, and plenty of shore-side activity, and the rest is history . . .

By improving the standard of racing provided and combining several open meetings, improved interest was generated with entries now hitting over 200 boats.

And this year the Tasar Class Nationals will join the fun, extended to three days for those taking part in the Charity Open Pursuit race on the Monday.

The 2019 HISC Regatta with feature the Int 14 Hayling Hull, RS800 Open and the Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy. Plus fleet starts for RS220, RS700, Solo, RS Elite keelboats, Fireball, 29ers and Handicap fleets.

And not forgetting the Youth fleets of RS Tera, Optimist and RS Feva.

With a live band – Wonderboy – Saturday evening and the greatest Regatta Tea ever on Sunday.

There is still time to join the fun with on-line entry closing Thursday night, but entry accepted on the day at the clubhouse, get their early, the Main Competitors’ Briefing on Saturday is at 11:00 hrs.

Hayling Island SC Regatta event page.