GC32 Racing Tour – INEOS Rebels UK take the lead on day 1

The wind only stabilised itself for long enough to get one race completed and a second started on day 1 of the first event on the 2019 GC32 Racing Tour.

INEOS Rebels UK and Red Bull Sailing Team won the pin in the first race. It was only the Phil Robertson-helmed ChinaONE Ningbo that tried the right, at one point looking in good shape.



At the top mark it was a confident-looking Ben Ainslie and his INEOS Rebels UK that rounded first.

From there the British America’s Cup team held on and finished with a comfortable lead.

A second race was started but a massive right hand wind shift forced PRO Stuart Childerley to abandon the race.

Giles Scott agreed with the race committee’s decision to cancel the second race. But regarding tomorrow’s forecast he warned: “It is similar – with a decent cloud of uncertainty!”

GC32 – Overall results after day 1

1st INEOS Rebels UK 1 pts

2nd NORAUTO 2 pts

3rd Oman Air 3 pts

4th Código Rojo Racing 4 pts

5th Zoulou 5 pts

6th Alinghi 6 pts

7th Argo 7 pts

8th Black Star Sailing Team 8 pts

9th CHINAone NINGBO 9 pts

10th Red Bull Sailing Team 10 pts