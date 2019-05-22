Laser European Championships – GBR 1, 2, 3 . . .

Day 3 of the Laser European Championships in Porto, saw British competitors take the top three places in the Men’s European Laser championship.

Britain’s Lorenzo Chiavarini (3,4) leads with 15 points after six races completed. In second place is Elliot Hanson (4,5) with 20 points and in third is Mike Beckett (2,4) on 25 points.

In the Open championship the overall leader is Tom Burton (2,1) of Australia on 12 points, with Chiavarini in second and Hanson third. Sam Meech (5,1) of New Zealand is fourth and Chris Barnard (BFD,3) of the USA fifth.

Britain’s Nick Thompson is 14th overall with 33 points, after a storming 1, 2 scoreline Wednesday.

After a slow start to his championship Thompson starts his recovery phase in what is a crucial event if he is to make it to the Tokyo 2020 test event in August.

In the women’s Radial European Championship, Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom (3,2) extends her lead to 12 points ahead of Tuula Tenkenan (2,1) of Finland.

Marit Bouwmeester (3,1) of the Netherlands is third, tied on 26 points with Emma Plasschaert (26,2) of Belgium.

Britain’s Georgina Povall (4,10) moves up into eighth place, tied on 15 points with Alison Young (4,15).

Hannah Snellgrove with a 39 and a BFD drops out of contention to place 61st.

Full results available here