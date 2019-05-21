Medemblik Regatta – Day 1

The first day of racing at the Medemblik Regatta Nautical Festival saw the two RS:X events each complete three races.

In the men’s RS:X Hollands Kiran Badloe tops the leaderboard with Dorian Rijsselberge on five points. Tom Reuveny of Israel is on eight points.

In the women’s RS:X event, Italy’s Flavia Tartaglini leads with four points, second is Lilian de Geus of Holland with five points and third Zofia Klepacka of Poland with 14 points.

Apart from a few entries in the 49er and 49erFX events, that is the total of the Olympic classes in Medemblik. With the glut of Olympic class championships taking place in the lead-up to the Tokyo 2020 test event in August, Medemblik has suffered.

