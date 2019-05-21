Laser European Championships – Day 2

New leaders after day 2 of the Laser European Championships in Porto, Portugal.

Luke Elliott (1,3) of Australia now tops the men’s leaderboard with five points after two more races, and Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom (1,1) tops the women’s event with four points.

Anne-Marie Rindom won both the women’s races and takes an eight point lead ahead of Emma Plasschaert (2,2) of Belgium, with third Line Flem Host (13,4) of Norway on 15 points.

Alison Young (3,15) of Britain moves into fourth place with 16 points. Georgina Povall (4,10) is 12th and Hannah Snellgrove (22,16) is 29th.

In the men, Luke Elliott leads by one point from Karl Tapper (2,1) of Finland, with Croatia’ Tonci Stipanovic (2,4) a further point back with seven points.

In fourth place is Britain’s Lorenzo Chiavrini (3,4) with eight points, one ahead of Aussie Tom Burton (1,3).

Overnight leader Philipp Buhl (4,9) of Germany drops to sixth place with nine points. Elliot Hanson (5,21) is 8th and Mike Beckett is 18th.

Nick Thompson was BFD in the first race of the day, then won his second flight race and is in 31st place with 30 points.

Full results are available here