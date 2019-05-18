Third European Title for Giles Scott

Giles Scott added a third Finn European Championship title to his trophy cabinet and looks set to gain selection for Tokyo 2020.

Scott finished the ten-boat medal race last – but with his only rival for the title, Zsombor Berecz, only able to cross the line one place ahead in ninth, victory was assured.

Andy Maloney from New Zealand won the medal race to finish second overall, while Berecz, the reigning world champion, won bronze.

“It’s amazing to win my third European title, I’m really happy,” said Scott, “The medal race entailed Zsombor and I going at it a little bit – we had a bit of a match race which was good fun. Fortunately I managed to get the better of him.”

Defending champion Ed Wright, finished the regatta in 10th while fellow Brit Henry Wetherell was 28th.

Full results available here

