Star Europeans – Big scores for many on Day 2

Robert Scheidt and Henry Boening’s 3, 5, 2 scoreline across the three races on day 2 sees him lead the Star European Championship by some six points on Lake Garda.

Diego Negri and Frithjof Kleen added a second win to their score and were able to discard the UFD from day 1 to jump into second place overall with 15 points.

Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Frederico Melo also added a race win to their scoreline and remain in third tied on points with Negri and Kleen.



Paul Cayard and Arthur Lopes were off the pace on day 2, poor starts holding him back and he drops to 4th with 17 points.

Freddie Lööf and Brian Fatih, improved throughout the day to take the win in the final race by a country mile. They are now in 5th place tied on 21 points with Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise.

Star European Championship – Leaders after 5 races (90 entries)

1st BRA Robert Scheidt and Henry Raul Boening 3 1 3 5 2 – – 9 pts

2nd ITA Diego Negri and Frithjof Kleen 1 UFD 1 10 3 – – 15 pts

3rd POL Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Frederico Melo 4 4 6 1 27 – – 15 pts

4th USA Paul Cayard and Arthur Lopes 2 3 2 24 10 – – 17 pts

5th SWE Fredrik Loof and Brian Fatih 11 6 11 3 1 – – 21 pts

6th USA Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise 9 2 4 8 7 – – 21 pts

7th FRA Xavier Rohart and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot 7 10 33 2 4 – – 23 pts

8th ITA Roberto Benamati and Alberto Ambrosini 5 49 5 7 13 – – 30 pts

9th GER Ubert Merkelbach and Markus Koy 20 22 9 6 5 – – 40 pts

10th CRO Marin Misura and Tonko Barac 33 5 8 17 11 – – 41 pts

GBR:

23rd USA Ante Razmilovic and Brian Hammersley 25 7 25 28 DNC – – 85 pts

Full results here