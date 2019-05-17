Sébastien Simon winner of Bermuda 1000 Race

Sébastien Simon (ARKEA PAPREC) crossed the finish line of the second edition of the Bermuda 1000 Race Douarnenez – Brest in Brest on Friday, 17 May at 10:34. Winning his first solo race in IMOCA.

His race time is 7 days, 17 hours, 34 minutes. He completed the theoretical 2,000-mile course at an average speed of 10.73 knots. He actually traveled 2,196.97 miles on the bottom, averaging 11.84 knots.

After Sébastien Simon’s victory the fight was intense for the remaining places on the podium.

It was finally Yannick Bestaven (Master CoQ), at 1:47 pm, and then Giancarlo Pedote, at 1:49 pm, who won the 2nd and 3rd place of the Bermuda 1000 Race Douarnenez – Brest.

Sam Davies (Heart Initiatives) finished fourth, less than 3 minutes behind Giancarlo Pedote, while Maxime Sorel took fifth place (only 1 minute and 23 seconds behind Sam Davies).