AC75 Redesigned Foil Arm Testing Success

The second round of structural testing of the redesigned AC75 foil arm compenent has successfully been conducted at Persico Marine in Italy this week.

There had been much focus on the failure of the five-metre-long, one design carbon foil arms, and it is now expected that the initial sets of foil arms will begin to ship to the teams in the coming weeks.

The intial launch date for the first AC75s was last March. The redesign and testing led to the America’s Cup World Series schedule to be revised backwards.

The first AC75 is not expected on the water until the end of July, and the opening event in Cagliari, Sardinia, has shifted back from October 2019 to late April 2020.

The satisfactory result follows on from the failures at first round of one design foil arm testing undertaken at Persico in September 2018, after which a working group redefined the design and build process for the one design foil arm component.

During the recent testing, the one design foil arms were subjected to loads well in excess of twice those that are anticipated to be reached during intense AC75 racing.

Representatives from the Challengers, the Defender Emirates Team New Zealand and relevant stakeholders were present at Persico for this important milestone.

The other vital component to make the AC75s fly is the hydraulic and electronic foil cant system which was designed and built by Emirates Team New Zealand. The foil cant systems have already been dispatched and received by the teams.

Once the foil arms are received and installed, it will be all systems go for the launch of the first iterations of the AC75.

The AC75 Foil

The AC75 port and starboard foils are composed of a foil arm and a foil wing.

The AC75 4.5 metre long carbon foil arm has a wing attached to the tip of the arm, which provides the upward force needed to lift the AC75 clear of the water. The foil wing (4 metre span) is custom designed and will be built by each team.

Driving the foil arms is the electronic and hydraulic foil cant system (FCS), another one design supplied part which puts the arms and wings in and out of the water. The foil cant system was designed by Emirates Team New Zealand and manufactured in Auckland.

