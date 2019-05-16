Finn Europeans – Day 3 in Athens

After five races so far at the Finn Europeans in Athens, Giles Scott still leads overall from Andy Maloney and Alican Kaynar.

Race 5 got underway in a 7-8 knot breeze, after three attempts, that brought some different faces to the front and began a day of racing in which most of the sailors picked up at least one high score.

Top Greek sailor, Ioannis Mitakis, the 2012 European champion, emerged in the lead at the first mark to extend on every leg for a comfortable win.

Facundo Olezza, from Argentina, rounded the gate in second from Alican Kaynar, but Scott recovered to cross in third the finish.



The second race was held in a solid 10-12 knots and Oscar flag being raised for free pumping.

Those who started at the pin initially looked in trouble, but after they tacked across the advantage became clear. Lobert rounded just ahead of Jorge Zarif, from Brazil and Jake Lilley from Australia.

Lobert, the 2017 European Champion, sailed away to claim a confident win, while the battle behind was fierce.

Nicholas Heiner, from The Netherlands, was up to second at the gate, but Lilley came good on the final round to take second place. Olezza rounded off a great day with a third to move up to fourth overall.

Scott finished in 23rd, which he discards, and maintains a four point lead ahead of Maloney.

Other GBR: 11th Ed Wright (16,21) 58 pts, 23rd Henry Wetherell (U23) 85 pts and 49th Callum Dixon (U23) 167 pts.

Spain’s Joan Cardona, in 15th place continues to lead the U23 European Championship.

Finn 2019 Europeans – Leading Results after 5 races

1st GBR 41 Giles SCOTT 8 pts

2nd NZL 61 Andy MALONEY 12 pts

3rd TUR 21 Alican KAYNAR 23 pts

4th ARG 48 Facundo OLEZZA 27 pts

5th HUN 40 Zsombor BERECZ 32 pts

6th FRA 112 Jonathan LOBERT 34 pts

7th NOR 1 Anders PEDERSEN 42 pts

8th NED 89 Nicholas HEINER 46 pts

9th GRE 77 Ioannis MITAKIS 50 pts

10th NZL 24 Josh JUNIOR 50 pts

Full results available here